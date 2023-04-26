UNION – Union Farm Equipment and SANY of Maine will be hosting their annual Chip, Split and Drive Open House on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Union Farm Equipment, 1893 Heald Highway.

Along with reps from other companies, Representatives from Kubota will be on site to demo their equipment.

This event will also feature:

● Talks and demos from other equipment reps

● Opportunities to try equipment before purchasing

● Food & Snacks

● The MAINE CABIN MASTERS

● Games

● Door prizes

● KUBOTA Field Event coupons towards tractor purchases and UFE Gift Certificates

There will also be specials for brands including the Cub Cadet, BOSS snowplow equipment and 15 percent off select ECHO X Series units. Get event details. Visit “The Friendly Folks” at Union Farm Equipment for all of your outdoor equipment needs.