Editor’s note: Gitpu Paul was found safe Thursday morning.

A Presque Isle teen is missing.

Gitpu Paul was last seen around midnight Tuesday at his home, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Paul was described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. A clothing description wasn’t available.

It’s unclear where he may have gone.

No other information has been released.

Anyone who has information about Paul’s whereabouts can call the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled Gitpu Paul’s first name.