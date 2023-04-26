ORONO, Maine — Tuesday’s Class C North softball game between Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln and Orono was a rematch of last spring’s regional championship game that Mattanawcook Academy won 10-0 in six innings.

The Lynx had to go the full seven innings this time but the outcome was nearly the same as hard-throwing senior righthander Jennie Whitten tossed a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking just one, to lead the Lynx to an 8-0 victory on a damp, chilly afternoon in Orono.

Mattanawcook Academy is now 3-0 while Orono fell to 1-2.

Whitten, who tossed a one-hitter in the regional final as Mattanawcook earned its first state championship game appearance since 2001 last season, turned in an impressive and economical performance.

She threw just 84 pitches, 65 of which were strikes. She threw 17 consecutive strikes during one stretch from the fourth into the sixth inning.

“I thought I did pretty good,” said Whitten, who will pitch for Thomas College in Waterville next year. “It took me a little bit to hit my spots. It’s harder to pitch in the cold but once I warmed up, I felt really confident.”

She added that “all of my pitches worked. It was just a matter of hitting my spots.”

Her riseball was particularly effective against the Red Riots.

“She has a great riseball and we seem to struggle with it,” said Orono coach Kristen Espling. “She also has a great offspeed change-up.”

Freshman right fielder Addison Cyr and sophomore center fielder Lily Wotton each had three hits to lead the Mattanawcook attack.

Cyr had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. She also drew a walk.

Wotton had three base hits and scored three times.

Whitten aided her own cause with a double and a single and two RBIs and junior catcher Ava Sutherland singled twice.

“We played very well,” said Mattanawcook coach Dean Libbey. “Jennie pitched very well, we had some key hits and we ran the bases very well. We’re starting to swing the bat a lot better throughout the lineup.”

Mattanawcook took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Whitten hit a double that dropped right behind the left fielder and scored on Wotton’s line drive single to right. Wotton moved to second on a wild pitch and Cyr delivered her with a sharp double to right center.

The Lynx added a pair of unearned runs in the third.

Whitten reached on a dropped fly ball with two outs, which extended the inning.

Wotton followed with a base hit and Cyr hit an opposite-field, two-run double down the right field line that glanced off the glove of the right fielder, who made a desperation lunge after making a long run.

Mattanawcook tacked on three more in the fourth with Whitten singling in a pair of runs.

“They had some timely hits. They’re a good hitting team,” Espling said. “But we have to make some plays to help our pitchers out and take some pressure off of them.”

Wotton singled and scored on a groundout in the fifth.

Emma LaBelle, Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick and Ava Jurdak singled for Orono.

Freshman Jillian Severance threw 3 1/3 innings of three-hit, one-run relief in a good outing for the Red Riots. She struck out three and walked one.

Mattanawcook Academy will visit Lee Academy on Thursday and Orono will host Central of Corinth. Both games will start at 4:30 p.m.