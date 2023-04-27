BANGOR — Eastwood Contractors will begin construction on the City Hall side staircase on Monday, May 1.

This set of steps that grants access to the building’s side entrance to City Hall will be inaccessible for the duration of this project. Visitors to City Hall can continue to use the handicap-accessible ramp to enter the building via its side entrance. This project is expected to be completed by June 20.



In order to complete the resetting of the granite staircase, a handful of both staff and public parking spaces will be repurposed into contractor workspaces. Three on-street parking spaces on Harlow Street lot will be marked to reflect this temporary change. The public will still have access to all other public parking spaces in this area.

If you have questions about this project, you may call 207-992-4250 or email engineering@bangormaine.gov.