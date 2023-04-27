THOMASTON — Midcoast-based band BoneBroth brings their unique and funky blend of familiar and danceable rhythms to the stage at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street, on Saturday, April 29, from 7-9 p.m. As always, advance admission purchase is recommended for this Watts Hall Community Arts-sponsored evening.

BoneBroth brings together local musical talents to cook up danceable music that nourishes the soul. The band celebrates world music, combining Balkan rhythms and funky grooves with a dash of hip hop to lead a lively journey through genres. The improvisational creatives of BoneBroth include violinist Cara Rose, guitarist Eenor, drummer Jason Dean, bassist Erik Hallsey, and Mateo Mendoza, who peppers the stage with poetic rap and skilled dance moves.

Doors will open 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $23 day-of-show (if available), via Eventbrite. The Block Saloon will have a cash bar for those 21 and older, and there will be concessions via donation. Watts Hall Community Arts Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston, Maine, to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown Watts Hall. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.