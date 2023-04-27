Maine Climate Corps: Strengthening Maine’s Communities

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

Learn about a bill currently before the Maine Legislature that will fund four leadership positions and 50 Maine Climate Corps participants from the bill’s sponsor Rep. Morgan Rielly. LD 142 will add significant human resources to move climate action strategies forward in our state—helping the state meet the goals outlined in Maine’s Climate Action Plan.

Hear from Maine Climate Corps Coordinator Kirsten Brewer about the opportunities provided through a Climate Corps pilot project this year and how you can benefit from the triple-bottom-line of service: addressing the climate crisis, providing training and experience to those who serve, and increasing community resilience through volunteerism.

When: Friday, April 28, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.