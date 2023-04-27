Registration has opened for the third annual 2023 Maine Woods Rambler, an off-road adventure ride scheduled for Sept. 24 in Millinocket, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced.

Co-hosted by Katahdin Area Trails, the Rambler will take place at the New England Outdoor Center and feature three marked and supported routes open exclusively for this event. Event proceeds will benefit Katahdin Area Trails and their mission to build sustainable, purpose-built, non-motorized trails in Maine’s Katahdin Region.

The main event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, when riders can choose between three routes: a 50-kilometer challenge, a longer 100-kilometer haul, or the newly added 20-kilometer Intro to Rambling route, designed for riders with less off-road riding experience.

The longer Sunday rides are recommended for seasoned riders, as both routes will punish participants with challenging climbs and fast descents, the BCM says, while also rewarding them with sweeping vistas of the surrounding lakes, rivers, and peaks. The shorter route has been designed with less experienced adventurers in mind.

Katahdin Area Trails, in collaboration with the community of Millinocket’s Trails End Festival, will be hosting a variety of events for people of all ages throughout the weekend including trail tours, free clinics, games, live music, and more. For more details check out Trails End Festival’s website (https://trailsendfestival.org).

Registration for the Maine Woods Rambler is $135 for the 50K and 100K routes and $75 for the 20K route. Discounted registration available for people who reside year-round in Millinocket, East Millinocket, Medway, Sherman, Stacyville, Patten, Mt. Chase, or Island Falls. Registration and additional information is available at https://www.bikemaine.org/the-maine-woods-rambler/.

Lastly, the BCM has teamed up with Packraft Maine to offer an Intro to Bikerafting Trip on Thursday, Sept 21. More information available is at https://www.packraftme.com/rambler-bikeraft-workshop.



The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.