If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former Athens fire chief will spend 20 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child under age 12.

Sean Boyd, 46, of Athens pleaded guilty in October 2022 to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. He was sentenced Wednesday, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

In 2014, Boyd sexually assaulted the child multiple times over a six-month period, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The family of the child reportedly befriended Boyd through church, and he was a close friend for many years.

In court on Wednesday, the victim who is now 18, claimed Boyd often told her that the abuse was “our secret to keep,” the newspaper reported.

After serving 20 years in prison, Boyd is barred from contacting the victim, her family or anyone under 18. He also will have to undergo sex offender counseling and register as a sex offender.