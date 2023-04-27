Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with scattered showers and cloudy skies gradually parting for the sun across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

When 16 people were poisoned by arsenic in a rural Maine town in 2003, the quick administration of an antidote saved lives.

Expanding passenger rail to Bangor and Lewiston could cost the state anywhere from $892 million to $1.2 billion.

His proposal got an icy reception from a top Republican, underscoring the steep odds against passing it in a divided Congress.

The engines continue to leak some diesel and other fluids, which are saturating the ground around the wreckage and a nearby river and lake.

Coe Park will be home to two garden beds measuring 4 feet by 20 feet that people can work together to grow crops in.

Here’s where you can find food trucks serving lobster rolls, Cajun food and more in the Bangor area this summer.

Hey Sailor! in Searsport is getting a pizza kitchen, raw bar and live music stage by expanding into the space next door.

Not all of the “facts” on the banners in downtown Portland are accurate, and one of the banners is already coming down.

The Anson-Madison Sanitary District has devised a wastewater treatment system that can remove and concentrate PFAS into a manageable form.

Maine has lost 4.8 million square feet of wetlands without compensatory mitigation fees in the five years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Teanne Ewings means business when she steps onto the track, and her main goal is to hone in on her competition and let them motivate her.

Jake Rainess has played shortstop since middle and high school, and all the work has paid off.

“Sometimes you just need to drop everything and have an adventure.”

Preparing the garden for the growing season is more than just buying seeds or cleaning out beds.

In more Maine news…

Presque Isle teen is missing

MaineHealth drops masking requirement at its facilities

Maine won’t hang up on 207 area code until at least 2029

Educators oppose Republican-backed bills to allow guns in Maine schools

Democrats are divided on reining in Maine’s pioneering PFAS limits

Janet Mills signs bill making to-go alcohol permanent

18-year-old arrested after teen stabbed near Bangor Shaws

Presque Isle man faces up to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

Mainer gets 28 days for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

New farmers market could bring economic boost to Millinocket

Acadia is beginning work on long-awaited new maintenance facility

Landlords want to repeal Portland cap on rent hikes

Freshman pitcher leads Brewer softball past Ellsworth

Brewer’s Grady Vanidestine strikes out 13 in shutout against Ellsworth

Jennie Whitten pitches Mattanawcook softball past Orono with 13 strikeouts