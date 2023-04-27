The state is recommending that people limit eating fish from more water bodies in Maine after discovering high levels of forever chemicals in the fish.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued freshwater fish consumption advisories on Thursday recommending that people limit eating all fish or certain fish from six water bodies in Maine, covering streams, lakes, ponds and rivers in Albion, China, Fairfield, Limestone, Sanford and Thorndike.

The advisories add to existing advisories — for water bodies in the additional municipalities of Waterville, Oakland, Westbrook and Unity — bringing the total number of flagged locations to 11.

Erin Rhoda is the editor of Maine Focus, a team that conducts journalism investigations and projects at the Bangor Daily News.