The creation of eight-player soccer and additional reclassifications for Maine high school sports were approved on Thursday at the Maine Principals’ Association’s spring conference.

The reclassifications for Maine high school sports, which take place every two years, were all passed as proposed at the conference. The regular reclassification of sports teams is an attempt to keep teams competitive with other teams in their division as defined by school enrollment size and teams’ prior success. The changes will take effect this fall and be in place for two years.

See the full 2023-25 reclassification plan below.