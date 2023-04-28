SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine Behavioral Healthcare announced the appointment of Stephanie LeBlanc, LCSW, to senior director of Behavioral Health Systems and Integrated Services.

A longtime resident of Bethel and Hanover, LeBlanc comes to MBH with an extensive background in leading operations and projects within behavioral health organizations. For the past nine years, she served as the executive director of Oxford County Mental Health Services where she devoted much of her time working intensively within the community to support schools and law enforcement in addressing ACES (adverse childhood experiences) and building community resiliency. Before OCMHS, she served in various clinical management roles with Tri-County Mental Health, most noteworthy as manager of Quality Assurance and Compliance.

In her role with MBH, LeBlanc will lead a team of directors to coordinate several behavioral health programs and services across the MaineHealth system. Programs include primary care integration with more than 70 behavioral health clinicians and providers embedded within MaineHealth primary and specialty care practices, crisis services in emergency departments, and Peer Services throughout the MaineHealth footprint. In this role, LeBlanc will also partner with MBH’s president and chief medical Officer as the coordinator and liaison for the Behavioral Health Service Line with MaineHealth.

LeBlanc attended the University of Colorado to study psychology and received a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Southern Maine.