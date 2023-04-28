Attention folks who have hearing loss, or who interact with those folks. We are elated to bring you some fun and educational events. Anyone can attend.

Hearing Loss Association of America Downeast Chapter was recently created.

https://hearinglossmaine.org/



The goal of the HLAA Downeast Chapter is to educate all Mainers about the causes, nature, and complications of hearing loss, and what can be done to better cope with that loss.

May 16, in-person from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT.



Living With Hearing Loss.

Meet with us at the Louis T Graves Memorial Public Library, 18 Maine St, Kennebunkport, in the Community Room. Space is limited, so RSVP.

Margaret Myatt will lead a presentation and discussion. She started wearing hearing aids at age 30, became certified in hearing assistive technology, is Vice President of HLAA Downeast Chapter, and is a passionate advocate for folks with hearing loss.



June 8, online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. EDT. Captions will be provided.

Our Hearing Loss Challenges, Questions, and Successes.

Do you have questions, answers to inquiries, or success stories about living with hearing loss? Have you encountered challenging situations due to the hearing loss of yourself or others? Join us as we share answers, stories, and experiences.

Examples of questions include:

* Should I let people know I have a hearing loss, e.g., with my friends or business?

* What to do when we ask people to look at us when they talk and they forget?

* Why do audiologists sometimes ask us to bring a friend or relative to speak the test words from various distances?

(Meeting platform and link to be determined; probably G-Meet or Zoom.)

For further information about these events, or our organization, please contact Pat Dobbs via Pat@CoachDobbs.com .