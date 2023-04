A body that was recovered from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on April 20 belonged to a Portland man who had been missing since last year.

Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his Auburn Street home on the morning of Nov. 4, 2022, according to a Portland Police Department spokesperson. The state chief medical examiner’s office identified the body but has not yet released the cause and manner of death.

He had been experiencing some mental health issues, according to police.