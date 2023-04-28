FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots added one of the most agile edge rushers in this year’s NFL draft class, selecting Georgia Tech’s Keion White with the 46th overall pick on Friday night.

White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end before transferring to the Yellow Jackets and moving to defense. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder had 17 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season.

He is still learning the position, giving him a lot of room to master different techniques as a professional.

It was the first of New England’s two picks on the second day of the draft. The Patriots entered Friday also holding the 76th overall pick in the third round — one of 11 remaining picks they had. A trade with the Steelers on Thursday gave New England a fourth-round pick (120th overall).

On Thursday, the Patriots moved back three spots in the first round and selected former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th pick.

