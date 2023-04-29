Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

There’s no doubt that high-speed connectivity has become a necessity, which is why I was so encouraged to see that Caribou recently secured state funding for a broadband expansion project through the Maine Connectivity Authority’s Reach ME Line Extension program.

The expansion project will enable the internet provider Spectrum to expand its network to Caribou’s remaining unserved residents, delivering the connectivity that they so desperately need in the quickest manner possible. Even better, it comes at no cost to the City of Caribou.

This could not have happened without the Caribou City Council and the Maine Connectivity Authority greenlighting this pivotal project, which acknowledges the urgency of connecting unserved residents and will have an immediate positive impact on the lives of many here in Caribou. Because of this effort, unconnected residents that lacked access to vital services, like telehealth, online employment resources, remote learning capabilities, and more will finally get the access they need to thrive.

I’m excited to see what the future holds in store for Caribou as a result of this project — with universal connectivity across Caribou coming in the near future, there is a lot to be optimistic about.

Rep. Timothy Guerrette

Caribou