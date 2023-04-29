Two University of Maine football players will have the opportunity to be Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts signed wide receiver-running back Zavier Scott to an undrafted free agent deal and center Mike Gerace, who also went undrafted, has earned an invitation to the team’s rookie tryout camp next month.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Scott was a third team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick this past fall after accounting for 805 total yards.

He led the team in receiving with 42 catches for 434 yards and he was the team’s second-leading rusher with 39 carries for 371 yards. His 9.3 yards per carry average was tops in the CAA. He rushed for four touchdowns.

The graduate student and UConn transfer rushed for 108 yards on nine carries in the season-ending 42-41 overtime loss to New Hampshire and he also had five catches for 29 yards. In the previous game, a 23-21 loss to Albany, he carried the ball eight times for 78 yards and caught six passes for 58 more.

He had eight catches for 135 yards in a 38-17 loss to Football Bowl Subdivision team Boston College.

Scott, a native of Fort Hood, Texas, played in 24 career games for the Black Bears and had 60 catches for 649 yards and two TD receptions and ran the ball 74 times for 494 yards and six touchdowns.

The versatile 6-4, 317-pound Gerace was a two-time captain and two-time All-CAA second team pick, including this past season.

The Bel Air, Maryland, native played all the interior offensive line positions during his time at UMaine, although he was primarily a guard and center.

The durable Gerace appeared in 46 games, including 45 consecutive starts.

He was the recipient of the Dean Smith Award this year, which goes to the top male and female student-athletes at UMaine. Basketball’s Anne Simon was the female recipient.

The criteria for the Dean Smith Award includes athletic and academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership.