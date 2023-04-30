Emily Davis was promoted to program manager at Portland Recovery Community Center.

In her new role, Davis will manage and oversee PRCC’s daily operations and recovery support services. She will supervise the day-to-day activities at PRCC and contribute to the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies, and practices that support PRCC’s mission. Davis joined PRCC in February 2022 as a volunteer coordinator, where she led planning for events including PRCC’s annual Rally for Recovery. She previously served as a volunteer and liaison to Operation HOPE working with the Scarborough Police Department.

Davis said she is honored and excited to take on this new role. “I am grateful to continue my work at PRCC as program manager. I have witnessed many incredible experiences here. The enthusiasm and effort our volunteers, members and staff bring here blows me away. We have the best volunteers in the world! I have found recovery in Portland, and I’m proud to work at a place that supports many pathways to recovery. I’m excited to expand PRCC’s outreach across the state – so more people with SUD and their loved ones have access to much needed resources.”

Davis holds a degree in business management from Fisher College in Boston. She previously managed a women’s recovery residence and co-founded several start-ups companies in Maine.

Justin Judkins joined Portland Recovery Community Center as a peer recovery support specialist. In his new role, Judkins helps to establish a safe and welcoming environment at PRCC and provides mentoring and guidance to all visitors and members.

Judkins, of Portland, also guides participants to available supports, including meetings, activities, recovery coaching, and telephone recovery support, and connects people with community resources as needed.

Judkins most recently worked for Maine Lift as a driver, and previously as a field service technician for WildcoPES.

Hanul Moon joined the PRCC staff as outreach coordinator for the World Recovery Café project. Moon is passionate about recovery and brings professional experience in project management and team leadership.

Kiesha Sellers also joined the staff as a kitchen coordinator for World Recovery Café. Sellers is bilingual, passionate about recovery, and has extensive experience as a chef including work at the White House.

World Recovery Café is a new project that will bring together a series of events for community conversations with diverse communities in recovery and curious about recovery. PRCC will also host a weekly breakfast or lunch that facilitates mini meetings with various topics and special guest speakers.