

THOMASTON –Watts Hall Community Arts will welcome Theater at Monmouth to the stage of Watts Hall, 174 Main Street, for a family production of “The Reluctant Dragon” Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. This world premiere production, adapted by Dawn McAndrews from Kenneth Grahame’s book, is geared toward kids pre-K through eighth grade.



In “The Reluctant Dragon,” young Charity meets a tea-drinking, poetry-loving dragon on the edge of town. With the help of the hilarious and heroic Sir Giles, Charlotte, and Denis D. Dragon work together to convince the villagers that a dragon can be friendly. Through this fun and exciting adventure, young audiences learn the importance of teamwork, accepting others, and solving problems together.



Theater at Monmouth, named The Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the Maine State Legislature in 1975, brings adaptations of classic literature to students and families across the state, year-round.



Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger, in advance; and at the door, if available, $20/$15. All audience members, regardless of age, will need a ticket. Doors for the hour-long show will open at 2:30 p.m. A selection of non-alcoholic beverages and concessions will be available by donation.



Watts Hall Community Arts Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston, Maine, to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown Watts Hall. Season sponsors are The Block Saloon, The Shop on Main St., Coastal Mountain Chiropractic, Pick Qwik, Doug Erickson – The Masiello Group, Mr. Tire, and Brooks Trap Mill. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.