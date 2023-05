Two people were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Union Street in Bangor Tuesday, according to police.

Bangor police have closed Union Street between Fourteenth and Fifteenth streets to reconstruct the crash, which occurred shortly after 12 p.m.

Union Street will be reopened once police finish reconstructing the incident, said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the Bangor Police Department’s public information officer.

No other information was available.