BELFAST – Theatre Nouveau, a new theatre company with a social conscience in Belfast, has announced its cast for their debut production “The Madwoman of Chaillot — Uncensored” which will run at The Playhouse on June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

“The Madwoman of Chaillot” is a comedic play of magical realism in two acts. Theatre Nouveau’s “Uncensored” adaptation maintains the original’s diverse range of oddball characters, adding a contemporary twist as a play within a play. Artistic Director Suzanne Ramczyk adapted the play and is directing.



The cast, all from Midcoast, include Andre Blanchard, Cory Burns, Henry Cauffman, Peter Conant, Lisa Goodridge, Cara Harshman, Melodie Lane, Beverly Mann, Nate Marx, Susan McConnell, Kathleen Reilly, and David Ryerson. Latricia Saucier will be the stage manager.



For more information about the play, its schedule and Theatre Nouveau visit www.theatrenouveau.org or email theatrenouveau2023@gmail.com with questions.

All tickets are $20.