Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to share it received an A Hospital Safety ScoreSM from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates US hospitals on preventable errors, infections, and more.

For several years, the medical center has focused on improving processes that provide a safer environment for patients, and teams work closely to improve communication that benefits patients while in the hospital, and when they go home.

“An immense amount of work went into achieving this score. Like many healthcare organizations, the pandemic presented us with the need to quickly review safety concerns, try new things, and adjust,” says Elizabeth Perry, MPH, CPHQ, director, Performance Improvement at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “That same rapid cycle change process is in place today. It is helping us to excel and stay focused on improvement.”

Patients deserve the safest environment for their care and the medical center continues to strive to improve safety measures that support the best outcomes for patients.