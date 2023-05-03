An unusual thing happened last November when Searsport voters took to the polls: two write-in candidates for a volunteer position tied with just two votes each.

Now the town has to hold a runoff during its June election — the first that Town Manager James GIllway says he’s seen for any position in the town in more than 20 years.

“It’s a very unique situation but we’re happy to do it,” Gillway said.

Searsport will hold a runoff to fill the final position on its nine-seat Budget Advisory Committee. There were no official candidates for the position in November, so only the write-ins were considered.

Gillway said what’s really rare about the situation is that both write-in candidates, Jodi Reeves Eyre and Gary Moore, said they were interested in taking on the job. Most people who are written-in during elections don’t want the position, Gillway said .

Reeves Eyre has lived in Searsport for about a year and is interested in promoting the growing number of small businesses in the town, according to the Republican Journal. Moore has told the paper he previously served on the budget committee as well as a local community action group, and enjoys helping people through his work.

“If they want to serve we’re happy to have them,” Gillway said. “I wish we had 10 open seats instead.”

The Budget Advisory Committee oversees town revenue and expenditures and makes recommendations on how to allocate funds for town projects.

The runoff vote to fill the last budget committee seat will take place Tuesday, June 13. The regional school budget will be voted on the same day. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Searsport Community Center.