Jackson Quinn had a game he won’t soon forget on Wednesday evening.

The Skowhegan pitcher threw a one-hitter against Bangor at Mansfield Stadium, allowing no runs, and on offense reached first on a fielder’s choice in the seventh and worked his way around the bases to score the go-ahead run for the River Hawks in their 3-0 victory.

“He’s a competitor,” Skowhegan (5-1) coach Mike LeBlanc said. “He pitches like that every game no matter if we’re playing Bangor or Winslow. His composure on the mound makes him a better pitcher than he probably is. He’s just a competitor.”

In the fourth inning, Geo Socolow of Bangor (3-2) reached base on a walk then reached second on a sacrifice bunt from pitcher Wyatt Stevens. Jack Earl grounded out but moved Socolow to third before Quinn forced a flyout from Kyle Johnson to get out of the inning.

Quinn also walked a batter in the fifth but earned a strikeout and a flyout immediately after.

“He had everything,” Skowhegan catcher Brendan Dunlap said of Quinn. “That’s the best he’s pitched in a long, long time. I love catching for him.”

In the top of the seventh inning, Quinn reached base on a fielder’s choice and was moved to second on a walk from Noah McMahon. Tyler Annis loaded the bases after an error in the infield for Dunlap, who slapped a single into left field to drive in his pitcher for the game’s first run.

“It was awesome,” Dunlap said. “Getting that hit after going 0-3, it felt really good.”

“He’s our third leading hitter and he brings that leadership,” LeBlanc said of Dunlap. “He’s grown into that as a junior. This year he’s taken the bull by the horns and has done a great job of being a team leader.”

Two batters later, Quintcey McCray singled to right to drive in McMahon, followed by a walk earned by Cooper Bardwell that drove in Skowhegan’s third run of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Quinn earned two flyouts before giving up a single to Gavin Glanville-True, the Rams’ first hit. A few pitches into the next at-bat, Dunlap caught Glanville-True stealing second to finish the win off.

“My fastball was coming out right, I was working both sides of the plate, breaking ball was great and I just had it today,” Quinn said of his performance on the mound.

Bangor head coach David Morris felt the Rams fought well and that both Stevens and Quinn competed on the mound.

“I think it’s the same thing for Jackson that both pitchers weren’t at their best but that’s when you need to be the toughest and both guys did a great job of battling and battling,” Morris said. “Both guys just competed.”

Skowhegan has now won five games in a row and are feeling confident.

“The team environment is great,” Quinn said. “Everybody is happy for everyone and we’re playing hard. Everybody shows up ready to go and everybody works hard.”