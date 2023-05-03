Milo residents are being advised to boil their water.

That advisory, issued Wednesday morning, is a precaution against potentially unsafe water, according to the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency, which didn’t elaborate on the specific issue promoting the move.

The advisory is for people served by the Milo Water District. They are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking water, making ice cubes, brushing teeth, washing food or any other activities where water will be consumed.

The order is in place until further notice.