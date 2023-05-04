PORTLAND — On May 13, we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, commemorating the Blessed Mother’s first appearance in Fatima on May 13, 1917, during which she urged the shepherd children to pray the Rosary every day.

“The Latino community venerates her in a special way, especially as she is the Patroness of Mexico,” said Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland.

In that spirit, the Office of Hispanic Ministry will present a special Easter season retreat entitled “Encountering the Risen Christ” on Saturday, May 13, in the Guild Hall of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. All are welcome.

The retreat will feature Fr. Alejandro López-Cardinale, a diocesan priest from the Archdiocese of Boston who spent ten years ministering in Venezuela and is the former president of La RED, the national network of pastoral juvenil hispana (Hispanic Youth Ministry). He has also served as pastoral manager and coordinator of Hispanic Ministry at RENEW International and is a family and youth consultant for the Conference of Latin American Bishops.

The day will include additional speakers, music, adoration, Mass, and much more. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, please contact José at 207-653-5609, Sister Elsa at 207-618-2156, or Sister Mirian at 207-838-1584.

A special web section has been created on the Diocese of Portland website to provide a list of other special ceremonies and prayer opportunities being offered at Maine parishes this month, including crownings, Rosary rallies, and more. The list will be updated as events are confirmed. The section also features prayers, devotions, and other resources. To access the section, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/celebrating-month-mary.