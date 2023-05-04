PORTLAND — Dunkin’ is now taking applications from Maine-based nonprofit and charitable organizations that serve youth to receive donated Portland Sea Dogs tickets through the 2023 Dunkin’ Dugout program.

During the Sea Dog’s season local Dunkin’ franchisees will provide 240 tickets to give Maine children the opportunity to attend a Sea Dogs game, have a group photo taken on Hadlock Field, and be recognized during the game. Dunkin’ Dugout seats are reserved seats behind the Sea Dogs dugout and ticket recipients will also receive Dunkin’ swag and hot cards. Dunkin’ Dugout applications are now being accepted online at https://www.milb.com/portland/community/dunkin-dugout.

“The Sea Dogs are proud to partner with Dunkin’ on the Dunkin’ Dugout program allowing more youth to enjoy Sea Dogs baseball,” stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. “Enjoying a Sea Dogs game is a Maine tradition and the local Dunkin’ franchisees have made it a reality for youth organizations throughout Maine. We are excited to host these groups at Hadlock Field this season.”

The Dunkin’ Dugout program is another way Dunkin’ franchisees to support local organizations throughout Maine. Each group selected will receive 20 tickets to a designated game in May, June, July, August, or September. Over the years the Dunkin’ Dugout program with the Portland Sea Dogs has donated tickets to teen centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA/YWCA groups, summer camps, youth sports teams, and school groups.