A Florida woman was rescued Monday night after her car got stuck on a flooded stretch of road in Waterford.

Game Warden Harry Wiegman discovered 76-year-old Karen Palmer of Leesburg, Florida, stranded on Hunts Corner Road where the swollen Crooked River overspilled its banks about 11:20 p.m., according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The water was about halfway up the car doors, and Palmer was hypothermic, disoriented and unsure how she got stuck and how long she had been there, Latti said late Wednesday afternoon.

Wiegman helped Palmer from the car and guided her 50 yards away from the flooded stretch of road.

She was treated by paramedics and warmed at the scene.

Since Palmer was unable to drive, Wiegman drove her to where she was staying in Poland.

Waterford is northwest of Lewiston in Oxford County.