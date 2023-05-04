Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to mid-50s, with cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Republicans have doubled their demand for $200 million in tax cuts after a forecast last week showed continued revenue surpluses.

Aroostook County had the highest percentage of seriously underwater home mortgages.

Veronica and Richard Sloat create 20 different wine varieties from all local and hand-harvested berries, grapes and dandelions.

The Orono employees’ unionization push follows a wave of workers making bids to unionize to secure fair wages, benefits and working conditions.

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital nurses are working under the expired contract until they reach a new agreement with management.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s jump from a consistent C rating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to an A rating is significant.

SugarRay serves a variety of treats in addition to cakes, including familiar favorites like scones, cupcakes and cookies.

The free, facilitated strolls are part of a greatly expanded set of Maine Jane’s Walk events on tap for 2023.

The two write-in candidates for a Searsport volunteer position tied with just two votes each last November.

Husson will enter the tourney on a five-game winning streak and with 10 wins in its last 11 baseball games.

The former two-time University of Maine hockey captain died at the age of 57 on Monday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trails had already been damaged by runoff from melting snow, thawing soil and winter damage from fallen trees before recent wet weather.

Anglers have the opportunity this month to take advantage of some of the best fishing days of the entire year.

In other Maine news …

A popular Maine cause may have missed its easiest shot at passing

Man dies after Maine Turnpike crash in Falmouth

18-year-old dies after New Sharon crash

Man killed in Albion crash

3 people, including juvenile, overdose in Rockland on cocaine likely mixed with fentanyl

Boil water order issued for Milo

Maine businesses still strapped for summer workers

Auburn City Council votes to end recycling program

Rare landspout touches down in Maine

Brewer hires new boys and girls basketball coaches

Skowhegan pitcher Jackson Quinn shuts out Bangor baseball

Speedway 95 opens for the season this weekend