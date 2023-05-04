Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to mid-50s, with cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Key Maine lawmakers are optimistic about reaching a tax-cut deal
Republicans have doubled their demand for $200 million in tax cuts after a forecast last week showed continued revenue surpluses.
More Maine mortgages are falling underwater
Aroostook County had the highest percentage of seriously underwater home mortgages.
Maine potato farmers become award-winning winemakers
Veronica and Richard Sloat create 20 different wine varieties from all local and hand-harvested berries, grapes and dandelions.
Orono town workers are forming a union
The Orono employees’ unionization push follows a wave of workers making bids to unionize to secure fair wages, benefits and working conditions.
Unionized nurses demand Presque Isle hospital hire more staff
Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital nurses are working under the expired contract until they reach a new agreement with management.
Bangor hospital earns top rating for patient safety from national watchdog
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s jump from a consistent C rating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to an A rating is significant.
New downtown Bangor cake shop was a ‘leap of faith’ for Holden baker
SugarRay serves a variety of treats in addition to cakes, including familiar favorites like scones, cupcakes and cookies.
Walks this weekend honoring activist connect Mainers to their communities
The free, facilitated strolls are part of a greatly expanded set of Maine Jane’s Walk events on tap for 2023.
After unusual write-in tie, Searsport to hold rare runoff election for advisory role
The two write-in candidates for a Searsport volunteer position tied with just two votes each last November.
Husson baseball is competing for its 4th straight conference tourney title
Husson will enter the tourney on a five-game winning streak and with 10 wins in its last 11 baseball games.
UMaine hockey star Guy Perron remembered for his local legacy
The former two-time University of Maine hockey captain died at the age of 57 on Monday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rain forces Maine to close all ATV trails through Memorial Day
Trails had already been damaged by runoff from melting snow, thawing soil and winter damage from fallen trees before recent wet weather.
Maine fishing is heating up with warming waters and bug hatches
Anglers have the opportunity this month to take advantage of some of the best fishing days of the entire year.
In other Maine news …
A popular Maine cause may have missed its easiest shot at passing
Man dies after Maine Turnpike crash in Falmouth
18-year-old dies after New Sharon crash
3 people, including juvenile, overdose in Rockland on cocaine likely mixed with fentanyl
Boil water order issued for Milo
Maine businesses still strapped for summer workers
Auburn City Council votes to end recycling program
Rare landspout touches down in Maine
Brewer hires new boys and girls basketball coaches
Skowhegan pitcher Jackson Quinn shuts out Bangor baseball