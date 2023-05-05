Exit will be open, only one ramp closed

PORTLAND — Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, the Maine Turnpike (I-95) northbound off ramp of Exit 48 (Westbrook) will be closed. It will reopen by 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Drivers are asked to use Exit 47 (Rand Road) during this time. This ramp closure is necessary to reconstruct the ramp to accommodate the widened lanes.

All other ramps at Exit 48 will remain open. Stay tuned to MTA’s social media and on road variable message boards for any updates as all work is weather dependent. There will be a closure of the Exit 48 northbound on ramp the following week.

This work is part of the Portland Area Widening project, adding a third travel lane in both directions from mile 46 to 49. This project was awarded to Shaw Bothers of Gorham and it is anticipated to be complete in this fall.