WATERVILLE — Thomas College has entered into a multi-year agreement with Snow Pond Center for the Arts to lease a 28-room residence hall on their waterfront property along Messalonskee Lake.

In addition to having exclusive residency of the hall, the entire Thomas College community will have access to their 40-acre waterfront property including: educational, performance, and music and dance spaces; tennis and basketball courts; a yoga and dance studio; 1.8 miles of trails for walking and snowshoeing; and 900 feet of waterfront on Messalonskee Lake.

This partnership will also provide Thomas College students with a host of opportunities to engage and participate in Snow Pond’s camps, concerts, and events. Thomas College students will receive discounted tickets for concerts and events held on-site at Snow Pond Center for the Arts’ Bowl in the Pines, one of the largest amphitheaters in the nation.

The first Thomas College students will live in the new lakeside residences this fall, when Thomas College anticipates reaching housing capacity on its main campus. The College currently has five on-campus residence hall options.

“We are incredibly excited to have secured this offering for our current and future students at Thomas College,” said Chief Operating Officer Todd Smith. “With the growth of our student body comes new opportunities. And this new opportunity with Snow Pond really expands the promise of an inspiring environment for the Thomas College student experience.”

“Snow Pond Center for the Arts is thrilled to partner with Thomas College. As two of Maines’ long-standing and community-based institutions, this new partnership is a perfect match. We are excited to welcome the Thomas College students to the Snow Pond campus and importantly for the students to be able to participate in all of the opportunities that entails,” said Snow Pond’s Director of Development and Community Engagement Christa Johnson.