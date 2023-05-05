HODGDON, Maine — A Cary Plantation man was killed in a Thursday evening single vehicle crash on Route 1 in Hodgdon, according to the Maine State Police.

Timothy Crowley, 49, was driving south on the Calais Road when he lost control of the 2005 Ford Explorer he was driving, police said.

Crowley rounded a curve and went into a ditch before the vehicle rolled and he was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

That portion of the road was closed for several hours while Trooper Noah Castonguay investigated. Lt. Brian Harris and Cpl. Dennis Quint assisted.

The crash is being reconstructed by Sgt. Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.