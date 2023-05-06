PRESQUE ISLE – After donating more than $742,000 in wireless hotspots and connectivity to nonprofit organizations in Maine since 2021, UScellular is extending its pledge to help connect youth in 2023. Nationally, the company is committing up to $13 million in additional funding to address the “homework gap” among youth who lack access to reliable internet outside the classroom in the United States. This includes a renewal of internet service for two years for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns in Presque Isle, worth $174,240. The Club originally received 165 hotspots and service in 2021.

The hotspots provided to Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for Club members throughout the Presque Isle area, and each hot spot has the potential to support multiple Club members throughout any given day. The Club has been using the hotspots to engage more youth in their virtual outreach programs.

UScellular’s After School Access Project provides mobile hotspots and two years of service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and offers safe internet access for homework and education. To date, the company has donated more than $12 million, supporting over 100 organizations with hotspots and service nationwide.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment to connect youth here in Maine to what matters most,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Our After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams. We encourage Maine nonprofit organizations to apply and help us bring reliable wireless internet access to youth across the state.”

Nonprofit organizations who meet the following criteria are welcomed to apply at afterschoolaccessproject.com:

– Certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations

– Operate within UScellular’s service area

– Focused on kindergarten through 12th grade

– Not a school or government entity

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. Since 2009, UScellular has invested more than $35 million in monetary donations, technology resources and countless experiences to nonprofit organizations across the country.

For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.