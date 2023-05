Hundreds of students across Maine received degrees Saturday during commencement ceremonies at Husson University, University of Maine and Maine Maritime Academy. Garbed in traditional cap and gown, students took selfies and jubilantly marched on stage to collect their diplomas.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the events.

A Husson University graduate waves to family and friends as she enters the arena of the Cross Insurance Center for the 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ralph David Waite celebrates on stage after receiving his Bachelor of Science in Sports Management during Husson University’s commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ryan Wheelock, Husson University student government president, delivers a student reflection to the 2023 graduating class during the commencement ceremony at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ashley Robinson and Kenyan Robinson (left) adjust their attire before Husson University’s commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Nursing student Olivia Legace takes a selfie with friends before the Husson University commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kesik / BDN

University of Maine graduation on May 6, 2023. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

University of Maine graduation on May 6, 2023. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

University of Maine graduation on May 6, 2023. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

University of Maine graduation on May 6, 2023. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN

University of Maine graduation on May 6, 2023. Credit: Julia Bayly / BDN