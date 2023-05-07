FRYEBURG — The national touring Corvettes are returning to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center for another all out Doo Wop celebration on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s incredibly entertaining show and comical stage antics have left many a happy audience screaming for more. Some of the timeless hits you might hear at a Corvettes Doo Wop Revue show include Twistin’ the Night Away, Earth Angel, Rock Around the Clock, and so many more! From New Hampshire to New Orleans and

Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform the great music of the Doo Wop era with a fresh, new energy. And don’t miss the Rod & Kustom Kruisers Club of Maine’s car show at 5:30, featuring a selection of incredible customized classics on display outside on the LHE/PAC patio.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors (65+), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.