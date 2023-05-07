AUBURN — Good Shepherd Food Bank has appointed Bryan O’Connor to be interim president of the organization effective July 1. O’Connor is currently vice president of finance and administration.

As interim president, O’Connor will work in partnership with the board of directors and senior leadership to ensure organizational continuity as the nationwide search for a permanent president is underway. He will step into the role following the departure of long-time President Kristen Miale, who in February announced a planned departure from the organization on June 30.

O’Connor joined the Food Bank in 2015 and currently oversees the accounting, technology, and risk management functions for the organization. A certified management accountant, O’Connor has 20 years of experience in accounting and leadership roles. Before joining Good Shepherd Food Bank, he was the vice president of finance at United Way of Greater Portland in Maine.

As the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank supports Mainers facing hunger by sourcing nutritious food and distributing it to nearly 600 partner organizations across the state, including food pantries, meal sites, schools, health care centers, and senior programs. The Food Bank also supports the network of partners with capacity-building and innovation grants that improve and promote equitable and dignified access to nutritious food across the state. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 29 million meals through its network of partners, and strategically invested $4.2 million in grants to the network of partners. The Food Bank leads a statewide effort to combat the root causes of hunger by engaging in advocacy, nutrition education, and strategic partnerships and is currently leading a $250 million Campaign to End Hunger in Maine.