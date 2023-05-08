BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation is working with BerryDunn, CHA Architecture, and MacLaughlin Management and Design to develop a feasibility study for Sawyer Arena and the Recreation Center. This study and the feedback provided by the public will serve as a template and tool for the City to determine the path forward for both of these facilities.

Your input is crucial for determining recommendations on:

– Renovating or building a new Sawyer Ice Arena

– Renovating or building a new Recreation Center

– Building a combined ice rink and recreation center

– Programs and amenities in both new or renovated facilities

All members of the public are welcome to visit Parks & Recreation at 647 Main Street between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10 to share your thoughts on this study.

Alternatively, you can submit your feedback online via two surveys created by BerryDunn. Click here to be redirected to these surveys. The deadline to submit feedback online is May 31.

If you would like to RSVP to our Facebook event to receive a reminder on these events, follow this link.