BANGOR – On May 5 two members of the Bangor Elks Lodge #244 presented a check for $1,000 to the Friends of Dakin Pool for Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool. The check presentation took place at Dakin Pool, 336 Pine Street in Bangor.

The Friends of Dakin Pool is a nonprofit organization. The campaign supports three major areas for Dakin Pool on Bangor’s east side – capital improvements, services, and operations, and has a goal of $160,000.

Capital improvements include helping the city to replace the pool slide; repair the pool house; and set aside funds for future pool projects. The total for capital improvements is $120,000.

The second area is defined as services, and includes funds to create scholarships for lifeguard training; pay the swim fees for kids; and to offer pool exercise programs. The total for services is $22,000.

The third area supports the Friends of Dakin Pool operations for annual expenses, and campaign expenses. This totals $18,000.

Friends of Dakin Pool Board President Mike Robinson of Bangor said, “We are grateful to the Bangor Elks Lodge #244 for their generous support of Jump In! The Elks’ mission is to build a stronger community, and their donation certainly demonstrates their commitment. We are grateful!”

To contribute to Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool, visit GoFundMeJumpIn or send a check to: Friends of Dakin Pool, 6 State Street, Suite 605, Bangor, ME 04401.