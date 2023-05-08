Elizabeth Leclerc of Penobscot has been selected as a 2023 recipient of a Graduate Research Grant by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi-the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The grants of up to $1,500 are designed to support graduate students who are active Society members seeking funding for research in support of career development opportunities. Leclerc is one of 20 recipients nationwide to receive the award.

Leclerc, a graduate student at University of Maine, will use funds from the award to support archaeological and historical research in the Lambayeque Valley of Peru where she is studying the effects of Spanish colonization on indigenous resilience to El Nino.

Established in 2018, the grants are part of the Society’s robust awards program, which gives more $1.3 million each year to outstanding students and members through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To learn more about the Phi Kappa Phi Graduate Research Grant and this year’s recipients, please visit www.phikappaphi.org/graduateresearch.