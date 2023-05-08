LEWISTON — A presentation that aims to help people become effective agents of compassion and to speak mercy, empathy, and love to post-abortive men and women is set for Lewiston on Saturday, May 13.

“Language of Compassion” will be offered by the Project Rachel team in the Diocese of Portland at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, located on 122 Ash Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. All are encouraged to attend this free event and no registration is necessary.

When you encounter someone who has experienced or been impacted by an abortion, you want to help but you might be at a loss for words. “Language of Compassion” is a presentation that will help you understand the effects of abortion and will teach you the words and the messages that can assist you in becoming an effective agent of healing and hope.

Through Project Rachel, the Diocese of Portland offers hope, understanding, and healing to women and men whose lives have been affected by abortion. The ministry develops tools for parish leaders and hosts Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends for those who are suffering in their post-abortive lives. The presentation on May 13 is not a replacement for Rachel’s Vineyard retreats. Rather, it is a tool for those who wish to minister to post-abortive men and women.

God is merciful, and it is of paramount importance that people who experience distress grow in understanding of this truth and are guided on a path to emotional and spiritual healing. To learn more about programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Portland and across the country that care for and promote healing for women and families in need, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/DobbsDecision. For more information about Project Rachel in Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/project-rachel. To learn more about the event on May 13, call 207-777-1200.