A Madison man faces federal charges after he allegedly switched price stickers on expensive tools and other merchandise at Home Depot stores around the state before using a self-checkout station to purchase them.

Aaron D. Hoster, 51, is charged with one count each of wire fraud and attempted wire fraud because he paid with credit and/or debit cards to purchase the items, according to court documents.

Hoster’s alleged actions cost the retailer thousands of dollars in lost sales, although the exact amount was not included in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

He allegedly took stickers containing the universal product code scanned by registers from items ranging from $1 to $37.50 and placed them over the codes for items priced from $89.98 to $1,229.

He purchased more than 135 items between June 16, 2021, and Aug. 11, 2022, from specialty vacuum cleaners to chainsaws to nail guns to leaf blowers, the complaint said. Hoster allegedly sold the merchandise for less than its retail value.

Hoster’s alleged first transaction was for a DeWalt miter saw that retailed for $449. He paid $12.97 for it using a price sticker for 225 feet of weed trimmer line.

His last purchase in Maine was for a DeWalt 20-volt, 16-gauge cordless angled finish nailer kit priced at $439. He used a $19.98 sticker from 225 feet of weed trimmer line to buy it.

Hoster made his first court appearance last week in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges as he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate John Nivison ordered that Hoster be held without bail.

Hoster was convicted last year in Maryland for similar conduct in that state, but has served his sentence, according to court documents.

If convicted of the federal charges, Hoster faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution to Home Depot.

