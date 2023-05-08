A New Hampshire man died Saturday afternoon while hiking in western Maine.

Todd Soucy, 51, of Exeter, New Hampshire, and his friend Andrea McKeen were hiking the Lallapalooza Trail at the Sunday River Ski Resort about 4:40 p.m. when he collapsed, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

McKeen summoned help and performed CPR until rescuers arrived, but Soucy died on the mountain, Latti said Sunday night.

He was taken to Chandler Funeral Home in Bethel, where he was examined by the medical examiner.

No additional information was available.