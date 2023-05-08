Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state and a chance for isolated showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Washington County has become a flashpoint for drugs and violence as criminal gangs from out of state have set up shop in its small towns.

After the BDN told the sheriff it had the recording, he issued a statement on Friday apologizing for his actions.

PLUS: You can read the transcript of the call between the Oxford County sheriff and his deputy here.

Micah Calhoun is the first Ashland High School student to earn a college degree before graduation.

Five years ago her brother died from an overdose in their hometown of Sullivan. The tragedy would shape Robinson’s academic career.

The Class of 2023 was on campus for just a semester before the COVID-19 global pandemic shut schools and businesses down across the state.

AND: More than 200 students graduated Saturday from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, the system’s northernmost campus.

PLUS: You can see the jubilation and celebration in these photos from graduation ceremonies across Maine.

In just the two weeks after closing the Valley Avenue encampment, Bangor police responded to 54 vagrancy complaints.

PLUS: You can find information for resources to find shelter, health care, treatment and more if you are homeless.

Rock Row is expected to create 8,000 jobs and $1.7 billion in economic output, making it one of Maine’s largest developments.

Since October 2021, Northern Light Health has graduated 45 students to fill vacancies for basic EMTs across its divisions.

Mana Abdi, Michael Lajoie, Bill Bridgeo, Anne Perry, Joe Perry, Ronald Russell and Bruce White are the only House Democrats not to co-sponsor the abortion bill.

A prior attempt to abolish the Maine Information and Analysis Center passed the House in 2021 before failing in the Senate by a wide margin.

Lawmakers heard testimony last week on the Maine referendum that would buy out the infrastructure of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

Caribou claims John Barretto has failed to address safety violations at his residential property at 15 Prospect St.

The oldest member on the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad’s executive staff is just 34 years old.

“Spanning Point Road and Old Route 1 in Hancock, the trail travels through a lovely forest of oaks, maples, balsam firs and other trees,” the BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

“Someday I’ll have a beautiful new fishing boat, but it will never top that quiet, cold, foggy morning when I dared to be the brave man in a tiny canoe,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

In other Maine news …

