A Minke whale washed ashore Long Sands Beach in York County Saturday and died, according to police.

York Police Department officials said in a Facebook post that crews from Marine Mammals of Maine could not remove the whale until the tide went out. Members of the public are being asked to stay away from the whale.

“We understand that this is very upsetting to many of you, but if there is any good that comes of this situation, please help make it so that our community did the right things to help take care of this unfortunate situation,” police said in the statement Saturday.

Minke whales can reach up to 35 feet long and weigh 20,000 pounds.