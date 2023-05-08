An earthquake struck Down East near Eastport early Monday morning.

The magnitude 2 earthquake struck about 4:15 a.m. approximately 9 miles northeast of Eastport at a depth of nearly 5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That puts the quake just over the U.S.-Canada border near the mouth of Passamaquoddy Bay. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Since 1997, there have been more than 150 recorded earthquakes in the state, according to the agency.

The strongest quake in recent memory occurred on Oct. 16, 2012, when a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook the ground in East Waterboro, according to the Maine Geological Survey. But Maine has felt the impact of much larger earthquakes that hit as far away as Plattsburg, New York, and Quebec City.

About 900,000 earthquakes below magnitude 2.5 are felt each year across the globe, according to Michigan Technological University.