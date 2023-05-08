An injured South Portland woman was rescued Sunday from a New Hampshire mountain.

Brittany Kelley, 31, was hiking Mount Major in Alton about 4 p.m. when she injured her back after reaching the summit, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Kelley was unable to walk the approximately 1.5 miles to the trailhead parking lot because of her debilitating injury, Fish and Game said Sunday night.

Rescuers stabilized Kelley and carried her down Mount Major to a waiting ambulance, which brought her to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

No additional information was immediately available.