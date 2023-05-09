SEARSPORT – Maine needs a new 100-acre port where enormous floating wind turbines can be built, launched, and towed to a new wind farm proposed for the Gulf of Maine, as part of the State’s plan to develop new sources of renewable energy. Searsport’s Mack Point and Sears Island are under consideration to serve as this new “marshalling” port. An open meeting will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Searsport Community Center, 42 Prospect Street, to share the latest information available about the proposed plan, and to hear questions and concerns from the public. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for free coffee, tea, baked goods and socialization, and presentations will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Audience members will learn more about how this proposed new port will affect not only Searsport, but the entire midcoast region and beyond. Presentations will include information about the history of proposals to develop Sears Island; a description of the marshalling port, including the most recent diagrams of how the port would fit on Mack Point or Sears Island; the expected timeline for permitting, decision-making, and construction; an overview of Sears Island’s natural, recreational, and other resources; a discussion of why many believe Mack Point should be the chosen location, if a wind port is to be built in Penobscot Bay; and how the public can let their thoughts and opinions be known to the decision makers.

This event is free and open to all, presented by Friends of Sears Island with support from Islesboro Islands Trust, Sierra Club Maine, and other interested individuals.