Munsey recognized with Golden Arrow Award for her commitment to public and community service

AUGUSTA – On April 26 the Maine Public Relations Council announced that Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julia Munsey is the 2023 recipient of the Midge Vreeland Public Service Award.

Each year, MPRC – a statewide association of communication professionals dedicated to the continuing education of its members, a commitment to excellence, and to creating greater awareness of the role of public relations – recognizes the best public relations and communications work by industry professionals and student practitioners throughout Maine with its Golden Arrow Awards. Both individuals and organizations are celebrated for their commitment to a true standard of excellence. The Public Service award is named for Midge Vreeland, a Maine marketing and advertising executive who died in 2014.

“The Midge Vreeland Award embodies the core principles held by Midge—integrity, commitment to community service, and a willingness to advance organizations and their causes,” said MPRC President Sarah Delage. “Julia’s impressive career in communications combined with her proven commitment to organizations that better the lives of Mainers make her an obvious choice for this recognition.”

“I am humbled and incredibly honored to receive this year’s Midge Vreeland Public Service Award from the Maine Public Relations Council,” said Munsey. “To be recognized by such a great organization, and that the award is named for someone whose commitment to the greater good was integral to her life and career, helps renew my own personal and professional commitment to public and community service in our great state. This is a special honor for me, and I am grateful to MPRC for this recognition.”

In addition to heading the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Munsey serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board. Munsey also serves on the Boards of Directors for BanAir and the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Her previous board service includes the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, Arena Yes! Campaign Leadership Team, YMCA Camp of Maine, and the Maine Public Relations Council. Munsey earned Accreditation in Public Relations from the Public Relations Society of America in 2009.

Munsey joined the Maine State Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO in March. She previously was Membership & Corporate Development Director for the Maine International Trade Center, where she led MITC’s efforts to attract and retain members and develop and steward relationships with corporate donors. Prior to joining MITC, Munsey helped launch a growing project management company in Bangor, leading their branding and marketing efforts and marketing-based projects for clients. She previously held marketing and communication positions with Oxford Networks in Lewiston and other organizations.

A Maine native, Munsey is a graduate of Orono High School and the University of Maine. She resides in Bangor with her husband, John Dougherty.

Founded in 1889, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce is Maine’s largest business association, serving as The Voice of Maine Business on behalf of thousands of employers of all sizes and sectors across the state. The Maine State Chamber focuses on three pillars – Advocacy, Access, and Awareness – to advance a positive business climate and secure a strong state economy in which Maine businesses can compete and succeed. For more information, please visit www.mainechamber.org.