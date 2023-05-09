Murray Plumb & Murray is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. In 1973, three Maine attorneys left their established firms and government offices to do something that felt like a better fit for them and provided a greater service to clients. They started a smaller, slightly unorthodox firm with humanity at its core.

Throughout its 50-year history, supporting clients and communities has been at the heart of the Murray Plumb & Murray ethos. Attorneys at the firm have been involved in notable development and non-profit projects that have spurred revitalization across the state, have worked closely with employers and employees, and have helped clients protect what matters most through all manner of family and estate law work.

An early success was Fitzgerald v. Baxter Park Authority, which established the right of focused environmental groups to enforce conservation restrictions. Later on, the firm was instrumental in the founding of the Casco Bay Island Transportation District and gaining control of the then-bankrupt Casco Bay Lines. Most recently lawyers in the firm, acting pro bono, successfully represented public power proponents in a case involving the ballot language in this fall’s upcoming referendum. Many of the firm’s attorneys are routinely listed in the “Best Lawyers” categories of various national publications.

“Portland looks a lot different than it did 50 years ago,” said Peter Plumb, a founding partner. “Despite that, the work that we do remains just as critical and as much fun today as it was in 1973. We’ve been able to both adapt with our city as it grows while remaining true to our roots. It has been a wonderful experience being part of the growth and development of our community in all areas, including the arts.”

During its anniversary year, the firm plans to celebrate with traditions dating back to its earliest days, including its ongoing commitment to service work in the community, and a lawyers retreat to hike Mt. Katahdin as the founding partners did years ago when they and their young spouses clambered up Baxter Peak to celebrate a successful start to their new enterprise.

“We founded the firm on the belief that there was a better way to serve our clients and our communities and that’s something we’ve tried to stand by every day for the last 50 years,” noted Peter Murray, one of the firm’s founding partners. “We are grateful to the clients who have trusted us along the way and for the colleagues who have made it possible.”

The firm currently employs 21 attorneys and 14 staff.



