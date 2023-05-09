Treworgy Family Orchards has had to delay its season opening after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

The fire was quickly contained, but the kitchen area will need to be properly cleaned after fire extinguishers were discharged, WABI reported. That means that Treworgy Family Orchards, which had planned to open Tuesday, won’t open for at least a few more days.

The fire affected the Treworgy’s doughnut machine, the orchard posted to its Facebook account. No injuries were reported, and no major damage was done in the kitchen.